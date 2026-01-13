Hema Malini says she’s not watched Dharmendra’s last film ‘Ikkis’

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai on November 24. His last film, ‘Ikkis’, was released on January 1. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film had him with Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. While one had seen Dharmendra’s sons Sunny and Bobby Deol attend the screening of the film and they also got emotional, Hema Malini has now revealed that she hasn’t yet watched ‘Ikkis’. The actress said that she’s still grieving his demise and will only be able to watch once she recovers.

She said during a chat with ‘Screen’, “I came to Mathura when it was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can’t see it now; it will be too overwhelming. That’s what my daughters are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing.”

In the same chat, the veteran actress also opened up on reports of her bonding with Sunny and Bobby Deol. She clarified all the speculations and said, “It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today, it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want to gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life. My personal life, our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That’s it. I don’t have anything more to say about this. I don’t know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use others’ grief to write a few articles. That is why I don’t answer such speculation.”

Opening up on how she’s feeling, she said, “I was very deeply in sorrow, still, that is there. But trying to get out of it, because it is too much for me to take. I am strong, that’s what everybody says… I am strong, but sometimes you… I have to go on. I have to.”