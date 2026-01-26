Hema Malini on Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan honour: ‘He deserves it for his contribution to cinema’

Mumbai: Actress-politician Hema Malini said the posthumous Padma Vibhushan honour for husband Dharmendra, is well deserved as the veteran star contributed a lot to Hindi cinema and inspired many to pursue their dreams.

Malini said that Dharmendra - who died on November 24 last year, just weeks shy of his 90th birthday - has left a lasting impact on audiences with his many memorable roles.

“I’m feeling extremely happy for him. He deserves this award for his contribution as an actor. He has been working in the industry for over six decades and contributed immensely towards the Indian film industry. He has done such wonderful roles and because of that, people still remember him fondly. He will always live in the hearts of the audience. A beautiful actor and person. He has inspired so many youngsters to pursue their dreams,” Malini told PTI.

Dharmendra’s career spanned 65 years, during which he featured in over 300 films, appearing in a variety of roles in films such as ‘Satyakam’, ‘Baharein Phir Bhi Aayengi’, ‘Guddi’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Charas’, ‘Johnny Gaddar’, ‘Life in a Metro’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Ikkis’ and many others.

In his remarkable career, the veteran actor saw just a few awards. He is also a Padma Bhushan recipient and as producer of the 1990 film ‘Ghayal’, starring son Sunny Deol, he received a National Film Award for ‘Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment’.