‘Heeramandi is a world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has been making headlines since its release. While many have praised the show for its visual allure, some are criticising it for its historical accuracies.

In a recent conversation, Sonakshi Sinha, who plays a pivotal role in the ‘Netflix’ series, rebuked those criticising it on historical grounds, asserting that the makers never promised a ‘history lesson’ and that the show is ‘fictionalised’.

Speaking to a leading media house, Sonakshi said, “When did we promise people a history lesson?”

The actor elaborated on how the show draws inspiration from the real Hira Mandi in Lahore but emphasised that the makers never promised an exact historical account. She insisted that ‘Heeramandi’ is a world created by Bhansali. Sonakshi supported the filmmaker’s vision, noting that he is known for his visuals and style, which is precisely what he delivers in ‘Heeramandi’. She stated, “He’s selling you the idea of a dream and a vision and that’s what he’s known for.”

Sonakshi also pointed out the hypocrisy of trolls who praise the fellow ‘Netflix’ historical series ‘Bridgerton’, despite its fictionalised take on history, while criticising ‘Heeramandi’ for historical inaccuracies. The actor demanded for ‘Heeramandi’ to be treated equally and be appraised for its ‘entertainment value’.

Despite the criticism, ‘Heeramandi’ has been a hit with audiences. The show debuted at the number two spot on the platform’s weekly top 10 list for non-English language shows, surpassing several recent international titles. It garnered 4.5 million views, with 33 million accumulated viewership hours.