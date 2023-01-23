Heena Gouri wins Punjabi audience’s hearts with her artistic charm

With so many talented artists making waves in today’s roaring Punjabi entertainment industry, very few steal the spotlight by connecting with their audience so well. A strong combination of talent and grit is known to be required for artists to make it big in the entertainment industry.

Like many aspiring models and actors, Heena Gouri set out with a dream and a vision to make an impact. Surely enough, this doe-eyed beauty with an angelic smile has won the Punjabi audience’s hearts with her artistic charm.

Hailing from Haryana, Gouri initially came to Chandigarh to pursue her higher studies, but her passion for modelling and acting remained her primary focus. From modelling in Punjabi music videos to landing impressive supporting roles in top Bollywood movies, she is just getting started.

Being in the public eye and constantly evolving in her field, Heena is often asked about what her motivation has been. Simply put, she had been reminiscing about her love of modelling and acting for as long as she could remember. She proudly shared that although she followed an academic path that was right for that age, her goal was set in stone.

The pursuit of dream projects also took Heena face-to-face with prominent Pollywood celebrities like Sargun Mehta, with whom the former played a supporting role in the movie ‘Qismat’. She has worked with Himanshi Khurana, Amardeep Phogat, Miss Pooja, Ravinder Grewal, Khuda Baksh and many more.

After proving her mettle in music videos and films, she is delighting her audience with her latest stint in the Punjabi TV program ‘Dildariyan’. The story revolves around two polar-opposite individuals, who clash often but seem to be on a destined path bound to intertwine their different lives. In this family drama, Heena plays the role of Atisha.