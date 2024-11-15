Healthy arguments are an important aspect of conversations: Vikrant Massey

Ahead of the release of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, Vikrant Massey is here, there and everywhere as he promotes the film headlined by him. This is his first theatrical release since the blockbuster success of ‘12th Fail’. In many ways, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ will be the litmus test for Vikrant to cement his box-office credentials in Hindi cinema. However, this wasn’t the case before the release of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra film and Vikrant has no qualms in admitting the same.

In an interview with a leading media house, Massey was asked about talks surrounding ‘12th Fail’ where it was said that the film wasn’t headlined by a massive star. Interestingly, something similar was also said by Taapsee Pannu in the buildup to ‘Haseen Dillruba’ that ‘who played the hero didn’t matter in the film’. “Honestly, I don’t take offence to these things,” said Vikrant, adding, “It’s true that ‘12th Fail’ didn’t have a massive star.”

Clarifying that he did receive positive feedback for his acting, it didn’t really translate into box-office numbers. “On the commercial angle, I didn’t even have a strong solo film hit the theatres before ‘12th Fail’. So, I understand that such statements weren’t made in a condescending sense,” he said, who shared that such healthy arguments are an important aspect of conversations.

“We should healthily agree to disagree. Unfortunately, in social media and in life, we are seeing how friendships are being broken due to differing political ideologies and tolerance capacities. You just can’t seem to agree to disagree anymore. That is disturbing,” he added.

Directed by Ranjan Chandel, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, which also stars Raashii Khanna, hit the screens on November 15.