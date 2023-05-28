He takes his work very seriously: Gulshan Devaiah on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Gulshan Devaiah said that one may get bored working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali if one does not have the patience. The actor has worked with the veteran filmmaker in his 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela’.

Directed by Bhansali, the film marked the first onscreen collaboration between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The 2013 film also featured Supriya Pathak, Sharad Kelkar, Richa Chadha and others.

Asked about his experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gulshan said in a recent interview: “If you do not have the patience, you may get bored. He takes his work very seriously and is very dedicated to his work. He expects complete dedication and submission from others as well, but it is impossible for most.”

“That hampers the balance. People are also afraid of him. I gathered the courage to talk to him and would often sit with him in front of the monitor to watch his style of work. People are scared of him, so they do not enjoy working with him. I would often talk to him fearlessly and he liked this aspect of mine,” Gulshan added.

During the interview, Devaiah was also asked about not featuring in the hit film ‘The Kashmir Files’, after featuring in two previous films by director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri - ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Junooniyat’ - to which he said that neither did he attempt to get a part in the 2022 film, nor did the filmmaker make any efforts to reach out to him for a part.

Gulshan Devaiah is currently riding high on the success of his recent outing, ‘Dahaad’. Streaming on ‘Prime Video’, the web show also features Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha and Soham Shah.