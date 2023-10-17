‘Having my partner with me on ‘Bigg Boss’ is going to be big support’

Mumbai: Popular TV actor Ankita Lokhande says she decided to participate in "Bigg Boss 17" because her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, was also joining her on the reality TV show.

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the latest season of "Bigg Boss" premiered on Sunday night on ‘Colors TV’.

"I never thought I could be a ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant. I try to stay away from controversies. I don’t like to fight. I’ve always seen people on ‘Bigg Boss’ fighting and arguing with each other but over the years things have changed on the show. There’s a certain boundary right now. For me, that was the first thing. The other thing is that I have Vicky by my side. I'm an emotional person. So, having my partner with me on the show is going to be a big support and strength," the 38-year-old actor told PTI.

Other celebrities participating in the new season are Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Soniya Bansal and Sunny Arya.

Lokhande said she is "nervous and excited" about forming new bonds on the reality show, which sees celebrities performing several tasks as they live together in the same house under camera surveillance.

"I'm excited and at the same time I'm very nervous because meeting new people, making new relationships and forming new bonds is a different thing," she said.

A self-confessed fan of "Bigg Boss", Lokhande said some of her favourite contestants from the previous seasons are Gauahar Khan, Karishma Tanna, Tina Datta and Rashmi Desai.

The "Pavitra Rishta" star said she is hopeful that the challenges she will face inside the "Bigg Boss" house will teach her something new in life.

"I want to take a chance and see what else I can do. I'm up for things which are challenging. I'm looking forward to that. Everybody who has been on the show has learned something from it. I'll also learn many things from 'Bigg Boss' and I'm sure I'm going to grow in my life," she said.