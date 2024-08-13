Having constants is crucial: Kriti Sanon

Amid rumours that she is dating UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia, National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon recently commented on the importance of building meaningful relationships in life, particularly for those who work in the film industry where connections are fleeting. She also shared her thoughts on what the right partner can bring to her life.

“You want people who contribute positively to your life. You thrive in their presence because they motivate and inspire you to improve. They support you during your lowest moments. You desire a partner who will be there for you when you return home, sharing both happy and sad moments. Even if you achieve great success in life, without someone to share it with, it feels meaningless,” she said during a recent chat with ‘Filmfare’.

She added, “In this industry, loneliness can be intense because you have very few consistent relationships. You go from one film set to another, forming bonds that feel like family. You eat, drink and spend entire days with these people. But after three months, they’re gone. Then it’s on to the next film and another family. Everything feels temporary, so having constants in your life becomes crucial.”