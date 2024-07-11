Have never taken this career too personally: Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh is known for his amazing acting and great comic timing and now he is all set to make his OTT debut with ‘Pill’ which is a medical thriller.

He is a multi-genre actor, who has done romantic films and extreme comedy films like ‘Housefull’ to heart-wrenching films like ‘Ek Villain’. From being a hero to a villain, he has done it all. His journey was marred with highs and lows.

In his recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Riteish opened up about the time his multiple films flopped and he was sure that his career in the entertainment industry was over.

The actor talked about if he ever felt undermined: “I had thought my first film would be my last film. But I feel that I have achieved more than I should have. That’s why I never think that I should have gotten more or anything like that.” He believes that he has got more than what he deserves.

Speaking in depth about his journey, he mentioned that while he was ready to quit early in his career, he went on to work on several projects and eventually, it started working for him. He recalled, “At one point, I had five unsuccessful films in a row and I thought, ‘This was it, so I will be ye khatam. Pack up. I will go back to architecture, whatever’. Then after that, I had seven successful films. So then again, you feel, ‘Okay fine. You’ve got a certain lease of life in the industry. I have never taken this career too personally.”

His latest series, ‘Pill’, is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta who has won the National Award once.