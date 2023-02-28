Have a practical approach to acting and the business I run: Masaba Gupta

Mumbai: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta said acting has taught her patience, a skill that serves her well in her business and fashion endeavours. Be it as an artist or a businesswoman, Masaba is realistic in her approach and doesn’t believe in making ‘brash decisions’.

The designer made her acting debut with ‘Masaba Masaba’ in 2020 and followed it up with the ‘Prime Video’ series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ (2022) and season two of the ‘Netflix’ show.

“I have a practical approach to acting and the business I run. I am not delusional or unrealistic about the opportunity in that acting industry, nor am I making brash decisions in the business that I am in. Acting does teach you patience which comes to great use when you are a businessperson and vice versa. But I have a different personality when it comes to playing both these roles,” Masaba told the top news agency.

The designer was talking on the sidelines of the launch of new products from her cosmo-wellness and beauty brand ‘LoveChild’. She said the products are formulated keeping in mind all Indian skin tones and undertones.

“Not far too long we looked at the West as an inspiration, but it is time to look inwards, at India, within India. Indian women are so quintessentially different from the rest of the world that we deserve to celebrate that uniqueness. Like, how can I help a woman decide what to wear for work or for a wedding or what product to put on that can do three things instead of one? I am always thinking of simplifying their lives.”