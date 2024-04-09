Have a lot of empathy for women: Kangana Ranaut

As actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh faces criticism over alleged beef consumption and ‘Netaji India’s first PM’ remark, she also continues to promote her film on Indira Gandhi, titled ‘Emergency’, which will hit theatres on June 14, just days after the Lok Sabha election results are announced.

Speaking about the film in a recent interview, the actor expressed her advocacy for women and her vision for the film. “As I have always said, ‘Whether it’s Indira Gandhi or any other woman, I have a lot of empathy for women’. I cannot fake this and I also have respect for women in my heart, so I have done a lot of work for them. I have made a film based on the entire life of Indira Gandhi and when you are an artiste, everything serves as inspiration. Keeping those sentiments in mind, I made that film. So, when it comes out, I think everyone will like it. They should watch it as an entertainment film,” said the ‘Queen’ actor.

She further added, “The incidents that occurred with our constitution, the reasons behind those incidents, the focus should be on those reasons so that in the future, there is no tampering with our constitution. A leader’s credibility, deeply hidden security, insecurity, strength or weakness, are all factors to be considered so that in the future, there is no interference with our constitution. That’s why I made this film.”

Kangana’s Bollywood career has hit a rough patch lately. Despite her talent, her films like ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’, ‘Panga’, ‘Thalaivii’ and ‘Dhaakad’ didn't quite hit the mark. Even her latest outing, ‘Tejas’ failed big time at the box office. Now, all hopes are pinned on her upcoming project, ‘Emergency’ which she’s written and directed and will hit theatres post Lok Sabha election results.

‘Emergency’ also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.