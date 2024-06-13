Hashtags ‘Boycott Netflix’, ‘Ban Maharaj Film’ trend ahead of Junaid’s debut

New Delhi: A section of social media users called for a ban on the period drama ‘Maharaj’, which marks the debut of Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, two days before its premiere on ‘Netflix’.

Hashtags like ‘Boycott Netflix’, ‘Ban Maharaj Film’ and ‘Aamir Khan’ started trending on ‘X’ on Thursday morning and well into the afternoon ahead of the film’s premiere on June 14.

According to the makers, ‘Maharaj’ is set in pre-independent India and is based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by ‘allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure’. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under ‘YRF Entertainment’, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat.

In an unusual move, the movie is released on the streamer without any promotions. No teaser or trailers have been put out by the makers for the film, barring a poster featuring Jaideep and Junaid. They are standing side by side with Ahlawat’s character sporting a ‘tilak’ on his forehead while Junaid’s character, reportedly a journalist, is dressed in a waistcoat.

VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi was one of the many ‘X’ users who called for a ban on ‘Maharaj’. “Won’t tolerate the disrespect of ‘Sanatan Dharma’. Ban ‘Maharaj’ film,” Prachi wrote on the microblogging site.

According to a press release issued by ‘Netflix’ last month, ‘Maharaj’ follows Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, who was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform. A student at Elphinstone College in Mumbai and a protege of the scholar-leader Dadabhai Naoroji, Mulji wrote on widow remarriage, stood up for the oppressed and sowed the seeds of reform in society.

“It all came to a head in the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, which was ignited by allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure, the case garnered widespread attention and scrutiny, setting the stage for what many consider to be one of the most significant legal battles of all time,” the streamer said.

Until when ‘Hindu saints’ will continue to be insulted in films, asked another ‘X’ user. Another alleged that Aamir was launching his son in a ‘Hindumisic movie creating a false image of Sadhus and the Vallabh Sampradaya, by quoting an incident during the British regime’. Such content could alienate the Hindu youth from ‘Sanatan Dharma’, he said using ‘#BoycottNetflix’ and asking people to demand a ban on ‘Maharaj’.

One of the ‘X’ users said there were double standards when it comes to movies on Hinduism and Islam.

The boycott calls for ‘Maharaj’ appear to be a recap of what happened with Aamir’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Many posts calling for a boycott of the 2022 movie recalled an earlier controversy in 2015 when Aamir had said he was alarmed by a number of incidents of growing ‘intolerance’ in India and that his then-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they should probably leave the country.