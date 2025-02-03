‘Has always been a dream to star in a film with AR Rahman’s music’

Vicky Kaushal is living a dream come true as he stars in the upcoming historical action drama ‘Chhaava’, with music composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, delves into the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a role Vicky plays alongside Rashmika Mandanna, who portrays Maharani Yesubai.

The song ‘Jaane Tu’, a soulful melody from the film, has been created by a powerhouse team: AR Rahman’s music, Arijit Singh’s vocals and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The track beautifully captures the deep, spiritual bond between the two central characters.

In a recent interview, Vicky expressed his excitement about working with Rahman, sharing that it has always been his dream to collaborate with the Oscar-winning composer.

“This song and the characters go beyond traditional love. It’s about an eternal connection, a bond that transcends time,” Kaushal said.

For Vicky, the coming together of these iconic artists makes ‘Jaane Tu’ especially memorable. He credited the film’s producer, Dinesh Vijan, for making his dream a reality and thanked director Laxman Utekar for uniting such incredible talent for this epic saga.

‘Chhaava’, adapted from the Marathi novel ‘Chhava’ by Shivaji Sawant, also stars Akshaye Khanna and is ready to take audiences on a journey into the heart of Maratha history.