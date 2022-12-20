Harvey Weinstein Convicted On Charges Of Rape & Sexual Assault

Harvey Weinstein was convicted on three charges of rape and sexual assault. But in a split verdict, the jury acquitted him of one other charge and could not reach a unanimous verdict on three other counts, as per the reports of 'Variety'.

The jury convicted Weinstein of raping an Italian model, identified at the trial as Jane Doe #1, at the Mr C hotel in February 2013.

The jury acquitted Harvey Weinstein of the felony sexual battery of a massage therapist identified as Jane Doe #3 and they were split on charges involving two other accusers - Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Lauren Young. The jurors voted 10-2 to convict him on a charge of sexual battery against Young and 8-4 in favor of conviction on charges of rape and forcible oral copulation against Siebel.

Judge Lisa B Lench declared a mistrial on the three charges on which the jury was deadlocked. District Attorney George Gascon said the office would decide later whether to retry Weinstein on those counts.

Harvey was seated in the courtroom in a gray suit and showed no obvious reaction when the verdict was read. Attorneys Gloria Allred and Beth Fegan, who represent many of his accusers, were in the audience.

In a statement, Jane Doe #1 thanked the prosecution for 'believing in me and fighting so hard for all the victims, including me, in the trial'.

"Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013 and I will never get that back. The criminal trial was brutal and Weinstein's lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand, but I knew I had to see this through to the end and I did. I hope Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime," she said. Weinstein faces a maximum sentence of 18 to 24 years in prison on the charges on which he was found guilty - forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object.