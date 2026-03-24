Harshvardhan Rane shares emotional note on working with John Abraham

New Delhi: Harshvardhan Rane expressed his gratitude for getting to work with John Abraham, calling himself a fan of the star and summed up his journey from being a delivery boy to working on set.

Rane uploaded a series of pictures on his ‘Instagram’ handle on Monday from the preparations for his next film, ‘Force 3’. The first picture featured Rane standing at the backdrop of Abraham’s poster, followed by a clapper board with ‘Force 3’ written over it.

“Working for the world’s best producer @thejohnabraham… From being a delivery boy, his fan and now to be on his set,” he wrote.

He added, “To all the delivery boys who dream, the rough streets will make you tough, the unreasonable delivery time will discipline you, the heat will test your patience, the rain will challenge your spirits and the long riding hours will question your limits. You’re not just delivering orders, you’re building patience, hunger and resilience,” he added.

Rane started shooting for ‘Force 3’, earlier this month. He announced the news with a post on his ‘Instagram’ handle. Written by Simaab Hashmi, the upcoming film is directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’.

The ‘Force’ franchise started in 2011, featuring Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it also starred Genelia D’Souza alongside the actor and was a remake of the 2003 Tamil film ‘Kaakha Kaakha’. The second instalment, led by Abraham, was released in 2016 and also featured Sonakshi Sinha.

In November 2025, Rane shared a post confirming his involvement in the franchise.

His latest work is ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, which was released in 2025. The actor will next feature in ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’, a sequel to the 2016 release.