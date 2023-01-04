Harry Styles tops UK’s Top Hits Of 2022 chart

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles successfully beat Ed Sheeran on the UK's ‘Top Hits of 2022’ chart with his best-selling track ‘As It Was’. It became the most listened-to single of the year in the UK, according to the ‘British Phonographic Industry’ (BPI), based on its analysis of ‘Official Charts Company’ data. It was streamed 180.9 million times and spent 10 consecutive weeks at number one in the UK and 15 weeks at the top spot on the ‘Billboard Hot 100’, a new record for a British artist, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

The Official Charts’ website also stated that Styles ‘leads an all-British takeover of the Top 10 biggest tracks of the year in the UK, marking the first time in 50 years that all 10 of the year’s most successful singles were released by British artists’.

In the meantime, Ed bagged the second and third spots on the list with his singles ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Peru’, a collaboration with Nigerian artist Fireboy DML. He also secured the fifth spot with his song ‘Shivers’.

London-born singer ‘Cat Burns’ single ‘Go’ is in fourth place after it went viral on ‘TikTok’, while Kate Bush’s 1985 classic ‘Running Up That Hill’ is in sixth place after it made a surprising chart return when it featured in ‘Netflix’ show ‘Stranger Things’.

The Oxford-based Glass Animals sleeper hit ‘Heat Waves’ took number seven.