‘Harry Potter’ stars remember late co-star Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon, the Irish-born actor knighted for his illustrious career on the stage and screen and who went on to gain admiration from a new generation of moviegoers with his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight ‘Harry Potter’ films, died at the age of 82. He died on Wednesday following ‘a bout of pneumonia’, his publicist, Clair Dobbs, said.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said in a statement.

Shortly after the news of his demise, several of his ‘Harry Potter’ co-stars and fans took to social media to express their shock over his passing and offer their heartfelt tributes.

After learning about the death of Gambon, lead actor Daniel Radcliffe paid an emotional tribute. In a statement to ‘Variety’, Daniel wrote, “With the loss of Michael Gambon, the world just became considerably less fun. Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with, but despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job.”

Emma Watson took to her ‘Instagram’ stories to share a picture of Gambon and pen a heartfelt note that read, “You never took it too seriously but somehow delivered the most serious moments with all the gravitas. Thank you for showing us what it looks like to wear greatness lightly.”

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, called Gambon a ‘role model’ in an ‘Instagram’ tribute. “So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. Sending all my love to his family,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, new mom Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the franchise, took to her handle to write, “I was forever in awe of Michael’s presence and performance. His deep mischievous voice between scenes would vibrate through the Great Hall.”