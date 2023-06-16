‘Happy to see today's generation is getting to watch Ramayana on big screen’

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon said she is happy that the current generation is getting to experience the retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana on the big screen through her film "Adipurush".

The actor, who plays the role of Janaki (Sita) in the big-budget period saga directed by Om Raut, took to her official ‘Instagram’ account and shared videos of children who looked forward to watching the film.

"As a child, the impact of visuals is a lot more than that of stories we hear. Our visual memory is stronger and stays with us longer. I'm so happy that these little ones and today's generation is getting to watch ‘Ramayana’ on the big screen," she captioned her post.

Describing ‘Ramayana’ as an important part of Indian culture and values, Sanon said that "we must pass this on to every generation."

The "Mimi" star also urged parents to take their children along to watch "Adipurush", which released today on a global level.

Fronted by "Baahubali" star Prabhas, the multilingual movie planned to eye a bumper opening at the box office with trade experts predicting the film could do a business of more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day and comparing its pre-release buzz to Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan".

"Adipurush" also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Saif Ali Khan.