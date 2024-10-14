‘Happy to be working in the film industry even after 20 years’

Mumbai: It’s been two decades since Riteish Deshmukh has been in the movies and the actor-producer said that he’s glad to be around still.

The actor, who made his debut with 2003’s ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’, has created a niche for himself with Hindi films ‘Ek Villian’, ‘Bluffmaster!’ and the ‘Housefull’ and ‘Masti’ franchises. He turned producer with 2013’s ‘Balak Palak’ and director with ‘Ved’ (2022), both Marathi movies.

Deshmukh, son of late Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, said that he didn’t come to the industry with any expectations.

“I was happy with whatever was offered to me. I didn’t come to the industry to make a career. It was like I had an offer and saw how it went. I’m glad to receive love from the industry and audience. It’s been two decades for me and I’m still working. I’m happy that I’m still being considered by producers and directors. This industry has given me the strength to do films, turn producers and direct films in Marathi,” the actor told the top news agency in an interview, adding he is hoping to direct a Hindi film soon.

Deshmukh, who will next be seen in ‘Housefull 5’, said that he’s in a ‘great phase’ in his career.

“People have opened up to offering newer characters to me. I’m happy doing such roles, like ‘Kakuda’ was a horror comedy, ‘Visfot’ was a serious film or ‘Ved’ was a romantic drama,” he added.