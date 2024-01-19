Happy tears from beautiful moments

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding teaser video came out and captured the moments as they said their vows and danced with their family members after the ceremony. The couple could be seen getting emotional as they expressed their love for each other, while their families, including Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao and Zayn Marie, were seen wiping their tears.

The video opened with a scenic view of the location. Ira walked down the aisle with her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. The intimate Christian-style wedding of the couple had the two exchange their vows while Nupur Shikhare got emotional while expressing why he loves Ira. He said, “Marrying you is one of the best decisions of my life.” On the other hand, Ira called him her ‘safe space’. Ira’s cousin, Zayn Marie, officiated the wedding.

In the clip, Aamir Khan was captured as he got emotional and was seen in tears. The actor was seen holding his ex-wife Reena’s hand, while Kiran Rao was seen comforting Nupur’s mom.