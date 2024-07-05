Happy birthday Shweta Tripathi Sharma: Five unforgettable roles

In ‘Mirzapur’ season 3, the women of Mirzapur are shown to be more daring, with Golu (played by Shweta Tripathi Sharma) stealing the spotlight. Since she started acting, this New Delhi-born actress has challenged Bollywood stereotypes with roles in projects like ‘Masaan’, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ and of course, ‘Mirzapur’. On her birthday, ‘Millennium Post’ takes a look at some of her most loved characters.

Golu/Gajgamini Gupta in ‘Mirzapur’: Shweta’s portrayal of Golu Gupta in the hit web series ‘Mirzapur’ is truly memorable. Golu, an intelligent and principled college student, undergoes a significant transformation throughout the series. Initially a bookish and idealistic young woman, she evolves into a fierce and determined individual driven by personal loss and a quest for justice. Shweta’s nuanced performance captures Golu’s complexity, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress.

Shalu in ‘Masaan’: In ‘Masaan’, Shweta delivers a poignant performance as Shalu Gupta, a young woman from a traditional family who falls in love with Deepak, a boy from a lower caste. Shweta brings a graceful vulnerability to Shalu, making her journey deeply moving and relatable and earning widespread acclaim for her role.

Shikha in ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’: In the thriller web series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, Shweta shines as Shikha, a strong and independent woman caught in a web of obsession and deceit. Shweta’s portrayal blends vulnerability and strength, adding depth to the narrative and highlighting the complexities of love, power and survival.

Sandhya in ‘Haraamkhor’: In ‘Haraamkhor’, she delivers a powerful performance as Sandhya, a young schoolgirl entangled in a controversial relationship with her teacher. Shweta’s sensitive and courageous portrayal brings to light the nuances of a forbidden and morally ambiguous relationship, showcasing her talent for portraying intricate and challenging characters.

Parul Chaturvedi in ‘Kaalkoot’: In ‘Kaalkoot’, Shweta takes on the challenging role of Parul Chaturvedi, an acid attack survivor. Shweta’s deeply moving performance captures the pain, courage and determination of a woman fighting to rebuild her life and seek justice.