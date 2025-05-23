Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Looking beyond the glitz

Karan Johar. For some, he’s the poster boy of nepotism, launching a star kid one after another. For others, he’s the filmmaker who spins glamorous tales for India’s elite. He’s often trolled to champion the nepo-club and flaunt his blinged-out lifestyle. But love him or hate him, you can’t look away from his films. He works with Bollywood’s biggest names, hosts spicy talk shows with them and is the life of every glittering party.

Yet, there’s another side to Johar. He’s also the producer who’s quietly backing some of the offbeat stories in Indian cinema. Think ‘Wake Up Sid’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Raazi’, ‘Kill’ and now Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’, which received a nine-minute standing ovation at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, screened in the prestigious ‘Un Certain Regard’ section. Yes, that’s a ‘Dharma Production’ film. And guess who else is attached to it? None other than Martin Scorsese.

“I’m thinking about it. I have a feature film which is helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan and that is the most important part for me. But, at the same time, there is a film that ‘Dharma’ has produced, which also has a Martin Scorsese credit in it. I don’t think, even in my wildest dreams… If someone told me this, I would be thinking, ‘What are you smoking? That’s never going to happen’. It’s happened. I can now die and go to heaven or hell or whoever’s accepting me. I have a film which has Martin Scorsese’s name along (with mine),” Karan said during a chat with ‘The Hollywood Reporter India’.

As Johar turns a year younger on May 25, let’s roll out the red carpet and revisit the most unforgettable films he has gifted us, both as a director and a producer.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): K3G remains an iconic family drama for generations to remember where melodrama meets grandeur. It was all about ‘loving the family’ and as a director, KJo got the biggest casting coup for an Indian film. From Shah Rukh’s silent tears to Kareena Kapoor’s sassy Poo and from Jaya Bachchan’s sixth sense to Amitabh Bachchan’s thunderous disapproval - it had everything. With timeless songs and stellar performances from the star-studded cast, this film was no less a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003): Melodrama but in New York style, this Kjo screenplay film delivers a message that echoes through eternity – “Jiyo. Khush raho. Muskurao... Kya pata, kal ho naa ho.” The story follows Aman (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill man who selflessly lights up the lives of Naina (Preity Zinta) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) yet hides his own heartbreak. More than just a love story, it’s a beautiful, aching reminder to live every moment like it’s your last.

Wake Up Sid (2009): This coming-of-age gem directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Johar may follow a familiar template of a young, aimless and full-of-heart boy (Ranbir Kapoor), but it struck a chord like few others. With the unexpected yet refreshing pairing of Ranbir and Konkona Sen Sharma, ‘Wake Up Sid’ brought something new to the table. The storytelling felt fresh and always relatable. It’s drenched in nostalgia, reminding us of that bittersweet phase between childhood and adulthood. And honestly, as the years go by, Konkona’s Aisha hits even closer to home.

My Name is Khan (2010): In a bold departure from his signature glitz, Johar directed this touching story of Rizwan Khan, played brilliantly by Shah Rukh Khan, an autistic Muslim man with Asperger’s syndrome navigating love and prejudice in post-9/11 America. It stripped Bollywood of its usual excess to deliver a powerful message: “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist.” Despite its resemblance with ‘Rain Man’, this film remains Johar’s most critically acclaimed movie and proved his strength lies just as much in silence as in spectacle.

Kapoor & Sons (2016): Produced by Johar, this film cracked open the shiny surface of family life to reveal its fragile and flawed core. With powerhouse performances by Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, ‘Kapoor & Sons’ wasn’t about grand reunions, but about the things we leave unsaid at the dinner table. It was unapologetically raw and authentic, proving that KJo doesn’t need K3G-level grandeur to make a family story unforgettable.