Happy Birthday Kajol: She deserves better roles now

Back in 1998, Kajol gave us not one but three powerful performances and each one was so different from the other. In ‘Dushman’, she played twin sisters. Then came ‘Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha’, a remake of the Hollywood hit ‘French Kiss’ with Ajay Devgn and finally, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Honestly, if you grew up in the 1990s, that film was everything. As Anjali, she became the darling of the nation. But while KKHH broke box office records, ‘Dushman’ showed us what Kajol was really capable of as an actor.

And let’s not forget 1997’s ‘Gupt’, where she straight-up played the villain. Kajol turned the game around and walked away with awards. She’s from a film family, sure, but everything she’s earned is because of her sheer talent, guts and that spark only she has.

Over the years, like any actor, Kajol has had her highs and lows. As she once said, “My hero has always been the script.” And she meant it. After a break, she returned with ‘Fanaa’ opposite Aamir Khan and later gave us ‘My Name is Khan’, where she reunited with SRK. But honestly? As a long-time admirer, I feel most of her roles after that haven’t really tapped into the powerhouse performer she is. Films like ‘Helicopter Eela’, ‘Tribhanga’, ‘Salaam Venky’, ‘Maa’ and ‘Sarzameen’? Sure, she had solid parts, but the scripts didn’t match up to her talent. Some characters felt half-baked, others were just drowning in melodrama. It’s almost like post-motherhood. Kajol's been typecast into every possible version of a ‘maa’. And now even her upcoming action flick ‘Maharagni: Queen of Queens’ is said to be about a mother-daughter story. And I understand, the choices belong to her, but it’s time that she plays more than just a ‘mother’.

There’s nothing wrong with playing moms. Some of the best performances have come from actresses doing just that. Look at Shefali Shah in ‘Darlings’ or ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, Tabu in ‘Haider’, ‘Life of Pi’ or ‘The Namesake’, Vidya Balan in ‘Jalsa’ or even her cousin Rani Mukerji for ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ (she just won the National Awards for ‘Best Actress’). But the difference? Those characters had layers. They were women with depth, not just crying moms on repeat or seeking revenge. That’s what we want for Kajol, too. Even if she’s playing a mother or a wife, let those roles be bold, complex and redefine her, not reduce her. She was back to her form when she did ‘The Trial’ but the script needed to have more meat. The last time I truly loved her performance was in ‘Lust Stories 2’. Here, she played a powerless queen in a palace and she was incredible. Quiet, strong, broken and yet unshakeable. It reminded everyone just how good she still is.

So now, on Kajol’s 51st birthday, here’s a sincere wish. Filmmakers, wake up! Give her scripts that deserve her. Look at Hollywood. Nicole Kidman in ‘Big Little Lies’, Sandra Bullock in ‘Bird Box’, Cate Blanchett in ‘Tar’ or Julia Roberts in ‘August: Osage County’. They’re playing layered, powerful characters. They're not stuck in age boxes. They’re breaking them.

Kajol has everything it takes. She still lights up the screen like no one else. All we need now is for storytellers to rise to her level. She’s earned that. She always has.