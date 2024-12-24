Happy birthday Dev: Well played in ‘Khadaan’

Would you enjoy the same cuisine every birthday? Or use the same ingredients for all your meals? Or visit the same destination year after year? Variety adds excitement and that’s exactly what Dev did this year on this birthday. For the past few Decembers, his films - ‘Sanjhbati’, ‘Tonic’, ‘Projapoti’ and ‘Pradhan’ - catered predominantly to family audiences and from a ‘hero’, he transformed himself into an ‘actor’. But this birthday, Dev switched gears and delivered a performance that reminded us of his long-standing prowess in a genre he hadn’t revisited in a while. The result? A spectacular comeback. ‘Khadaan’ is everything the Bengali film industry desperately needed for quite some time. Welcome back ‘hero’ Dev.

At a time when South Indian films dominate our minds and the box office, luring even Bengali audiences away from mainstream fare, ‘Khadaan’ brings back the flavour of commercial cinema.

Masala films are like Indian cuisine - they thrive on a mix of ingredients designed to delight. A key ingredient in the masala film is the presence of superstars, who bring their larger-than-life personas to the forefront. The experience gets even better when the antagonist matches the ‘hero’ in charisma. Debutant director Soojit Rino Dutta balances all these elements, crafting ‘Khadaan’ as a quintessential masala film. Dev’s return in his ultimate masala avatar is a treat. As Madhu, he reveals a vulnerable and romantic side, but as Shyam Mahato, he exudes maturity, swag and the essence of a Robin Hood figure.

Double roles are a tried-and-tested theme in Indian cinema and ‘Khadaan’ executes them well. Dev distinguishes between Shyam Mahato and Madhu, catering to two distinct audience groups. While Shyam appeals to mature viewers, Madhu rekindles nostalgia for fans who loved him in ‘Paglu’, ‘Challenge’, ‘Paran Jaaye Jolia Re’, ‘Herogiri’ and ‘Rangbaaz’.

Jisshu Sengupta as Mohan Das complements Dev’s messianic image perfectly. Their friendship, far from the rosy depiction on the surface, has layers of complexity that enrich the narrative. Together, Dev and Jisshu are a powerhouse duo, with Jisshu delivering a chilling performance that anchors the film.

No masala film is complete without impactful dialogues and here Soojit and Biswaroop Biswa deserve applause. The supporting cast - Anirban Chakrabarti, John Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi (who deserves more screen time in the sequel) and Sujan Mukherjee - shine in their roles. While Idhika Paul and Barkha Bisht have limited scope, they fit their characters well.

So, why has this genre struggled in the Bengali film industry in recent years? The answer lies in an over-reliance on imitating South Indian cinema - its milieu, storytelling style and emotional tones. ‘Khadaan’ retains the familiar tropes of mainstream masala cinema - family revenge, the triumph of good over evil, single-handed heroics, romance, drama and the quintessential ‘mere paas maa hai’ sentiment - but it scores by localising the narrative within the coal mining industry. The film delves into the politics of the coal mafia, casteism and societal and family dynamics, offering a fresh perspective.

However, the film could have benefitted from fewer songs and tighter editing in the second half, as the pre-interval pacing is much crisper. If you’re willing to set aside logic, much like we do for South Indian masala blockbusters, ‘Khadaan’ promises an entertaining ride.

The question now is: Will ‘Khadaan’ inspire other actors, directors and producers in Bengal to revisit this genre? Let’s keep our fingers crossed. And to Dev? Well played. Let’s see more like this.