Happy and honoured to bring two Grammys home: Rakesh Chaurasia

New Delhi: It's surreal and overwhelming, says flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on his double Grammy win for "Pashto" and "As We Speak" with other musicians, including tabla maestro Zakir Hussain.

"As We Speak", also featuring Béla Fleck and Edgar Meyer, won in the ‘Best Contemporary Instrumental Album’ category. The musicians also registered a win for "Pashto" in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category.

"Happy and honoured to bring two Grammys home to India for 'As We Speak' with my inspiration, the maestros, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer. A surreal and overwhelming feeling. More than the joy I felt for myself, the pride of winning it as an Indian musician ranks higher," the flautist told PTI.

Chaurasia said Hussain has been an inspiration since he started playing the flute.

"I would often do the ‘sangat’ (accompaniment) with my uncle, the legendary flute maestro Padmavibhushan Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia ji. Ustad ji (Hussain) would be on the tabla. Every concert with both the maestros would be a learning experience for me. To be able to share the stage with ustad ji is an honour and it was he who introduced me to maestros Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer," he said, adding that he was looking forward to more such collaborations in the future.

It was a big day for India at the Grammys. Hussain registered a third win for "This Moment" for ‘Shakti’ in ‘Best Global Music Album’ category alongside Shankar Mahadevan, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan and percussionist Selvaganesh Vinayakram as well as British guitarist John McLaughlin. Chaurasia, Hussain, Meyer and Fleck were also nominated in the ‘Best Instrumental Composition’ category for "Motion" but lost out to "Helena's Theme".