Hansika Motwani reacts to accusations of breaking her husband’s first marriage

Hansika Motwani’s reality show, ‘Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama’, was released on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on February 10. The show not only depicts how the actor and her family prepared for the wedding, but it also addresses some allegations leveled against Hansika and her husband Sohael Khaturiya during the wedding.

Soon after Hansika announced her engagement with Sohael, many people on social media began posting about Sohael’s first marriage with Rinky. It was alleged that Rinky used to be best friends with Hansika, who even attended their wedding a few years ago. As this knowledge started circulating on social media and later on news sites, Hansika started getting heavily trolled for ‘stealing’ her best friend's husband. All her social media posts about the wedding or otherwise were bombarded with people accusing her of breaking into Rinky’s home.

In the final few closing minutes of the first episode of ‘Love Shaadi Drama’, Hansika and Sohael addressed the reports. After ending a film shoot for the day, Hansika could be seen entering her trailer and noticed all the articles written about her and Sohael and her getting blamed. Sohael said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in the wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is absolutely untrue and baseless.”

“Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity,” Hansika said in her piece to the camera.