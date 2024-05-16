Hansal Mehta unveils ‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’

Applause Entertainment, the creative force behind the globally lauded ‘Scam’ series, proudly announces the third chapter of their groundbreaking franchise. Building upon the success of ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ and ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’, the newest instalment will delve into the depths of one of India’s most storied financial scandals - ‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’. Based on the book, ‘Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay’, the series will be produced by ‘Applause Entertainment’ in association with ‘Studio Next’ and helmed by Hansal Mehta.

‘Scam 2010’ is the dust-to-diamonds story of maverick businessman Subrata Roy. In the early 2000s, the glamourous Roy was caught in a whirlwind of accusations ranging from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, ultimately leading to his arrest in 2014. With approximately Rs 25,000 crore still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the scam continue to reverberate even today.

From the gripping portrayal of Harshad Mehta’s meteoric rise and fall in the stock market to the vivid depiction of Abdul Karim Telgi’s counterfeit empire, the ‘Scam’ franchise sheds light on the infamous tales of financial frauds in India. ‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’ will be exclusively available on ‘Sony LIV’.

Sameer Nair, the managing director of ‘Applause Entertainment’, said, “The ‘Scam’ series has become more than just a show; it’s a pop cultural phenomenon. With ‘Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga’, we are poised to raise the bar even higher, offering audiences an immersive journey into the life and times of one of the most audacious and ambitious minds in Indian business history. With Hansal at the helm and ‘Sony LIV’ as our partner, we look forward to this next season.”

Hansal Mehta shared, “‘Scam’ is not just a franchise for me. It is a chronicling of our times. I’m thrilled to collaborate again with ‘Applause’ and ‘Sony LIV’ to bring this larger-than-life story alive.”