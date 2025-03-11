Hansal Mehta sees Bollywood’s future in Zahan Kapoor, Raghav Juyal & Ishaan Khatter

Hansal Mehta, known for hard-hitting films like ‘Shahid’, 'Aligarh', ‘Omerta’ and the web series ‘Scam 1992’ and ‘Scoop’, believes that the Hindi film industry does not need saving but rather a shift in priorities. His thoughts come in response to narratives suggesting Bollywood is struggling, including a recent piece by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri titled ‘Bollywood is falling’, which criticised younger actors for lacking even basic Hindi-speaking skills.

“For those predicting doom for Bollywood - pause. The industry isn’t dying. It’s waiting to be disrupted. The problem isn’t the audience losing interest. It’s that investment is being funneled into the safe, the recycled, the formulaic,” Mehta wrote in a detailed post on ‘X’.

He emphasised that star power alone is no longer enough to pull audiences to cinemas and that the future lies in directors who can shape compelling stories.

“The future of Hindi cinema lies in betting on raw talent, bold storytelling and directors who can take a script and direct the hell out of it. The past few years have proved: stars don’t necessarily bring audiences; conviction does,” he said.

Unlike Agnihotri, who questioned the talent of younger actors, Mehta expressed confidence in a new generation of performers, filmmakers and writers who are ready to transform the industry - provided producers back them with strong, visionary projects.

“It will take producers with vision, platforms that backstories over statistics and directors who demand authenticity over-familiarity. It will need solid financial discipline, an intelligent exhibition strategy and well-thought-out marketing - not just the template paid publicity that benefits publicists more than the industry,” he wrote.

Among the young actors who represent the future of Hindi cinema, Mehta specifically highlighted Raghav Juyal, Ishaan Khatter and Zahan Kapoor, along with others. He also named others like Adarsh Gourav and called him ‘The Shape-Shifter’. The filmmaker also pinned hopes on Vedang Raina, Sparsh Shrivastava of ‘Laapata Ladies’ fame, Abhayy Verma, Aditya Rawal and Lakshya of ‘Kill’ fame.

Talking about Raghav, he said his performance in ‘Kill’ was a revelation, showcasing a raw, unpredictable energy that set him apart. “If given the right space, he has the potential to continually surprise audiences. Hindi cinema needs to take more chances on actors like him, as they bring a unique magic when allowed to shine,” Mehta posted.

The ace filmmaker called Ishaan the ‘untapped dynamo’. “His sharp instincts and infectious energy make him an actor who deserves scripts and directors willing to push him beyond the conventional,” ‘The Buckingham Murders’ director said.

According to Mehta, Zahaan, with whom the filmmaker worked in ‘Faraaz’, cemented his name with ‘Black Warrant’. “His depth, sincerity and hunger for complex roles make him a valuable addition to the industry,” he said.

Mehta also called on streaming platforms to rethink their approach, pointing out that they have access to extensive data on audience preferences. He urged them to invest in promising talent rather than relying solely on algorithms. “You have the data. Now, have some faith. In talent. Start backing actors, not algorithms,” he wrote.

Directors, he argued, should prioritise casting actors for their skill and depth rather than just familiarity. “Cast actors for the role, the skill, the depth. Not just familiarity. The audience is hungry for authentic, lived-in performances,” he stressed.

In conclusion, Mehta reiterated that Hindi cinema doesn’t need saving but a fresh approach. His formula for change was simple: “Invest in actors, not ‘stars’. Write without fear. Direct with conviction.”

The filmmaker closed his statement by acknowledging that his views come from a place of genuine concern for the industry and expressed apologies in advance for any unintended omissions.