Hansal Mehta, Netflix announce a multi-year creative partnership

Mumbai: Following the success of "Scoop", Netflix and Hansal Mehta on Monday announced a multi-year partnership where the filmmaker will create several series for the streamer in the coming years.

The ‘Netflix’ series, inspired by journalist Jigna Vora's memoir "Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison", has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed shows this year.

Mehta, also known for films such as "Aligarh", "Shahid" as well as series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", said he is happy to take his partnership with ‘Netflix’ forward.

"As a filmmaker, the idea of creating diverse and dynamic stories constantly keeps me on my toes. What excites me about this partnership with ‘Netflix’, which is home to some of the finest talent, is the potential for my work to reach viewers across the world. As was the case with 'Scoop', ‘Netflix’ is engaged in the creative process right from scripting, all the way to marketing and distribution, which is critical for the success of any creative collaboration. This long-term partnership with them is only going to empower me to dive into a variety of undiscovered stories," the National Award-winning director said in a statement.

Monika Shergill, vice president - content, ‘Netflix India’, described Mehta as "a master of his craft" who has an eye for spotting stories that have a broad appeal.

"Being a nuanced storyteller, he is able to tell these stories like no other. 'Scoop' marks yet another success for our series line-up this year, and with this partnership we look forward to never-before-seen stories that audiences will love," Shergill added.

The first season of "Scoop" followed Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival Jaideb Sen's (Prosenjit Chatterjee) murder.