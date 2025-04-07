Halle Berry praises Chris Hemsworth: He stood up for me

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Halle Berry said she will be a fan of Chris Hemsworth for the rest of her life, after the actor "stood" for her during the movie shoot.

The Oscar-winning actor recalled working with Hemsworth in their upcoming film "Crime 101", which she was promoting it with him at ‘CinemaCon’ in Las Vegas.

Berry said he wasn't required to do it, but he stood up for her.

“He’s a stand-up guy. I won’t go into it now, but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie and instantly I knew right then I’m gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of his life because he stood up for a woman," she said at the event according to the entertainment news outlet ‘Deadline’.

“He didn’t have to do it and he did it," she added.

Hemsworth previously opened up about his experience of working with Belly in an interview with ‘E! News’.

He said he admires the actor but did feel intimidated working with her. “I’ve admired Halle’s work for many, many years. I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her within a scene and try and you know, not just be in awe of what she was doing,” he told the outlet.

Directed by Bart Layton, "Crime 101" also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan and Monica Barbaro. Hemsworth portrays a jewel thief in the film with Berry playing an insurance broker.