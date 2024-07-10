Halle Berry and Glenn Close join Kim Kardashian for legal drama series 'All’s Fair'

Los Angeles: Hollywood actors Halle Berry and Glenn Close have joined Kim Kardashian's upcoming legal series "All’s Fair".

The trio will work together in the legal drama which was announced in December last year with the script penned by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, according to ‘Variety’.

The details of Berry, 57 and Close's, 77, roles are being kept under wraps in the project, which has been described as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural," by the creator Ryan Murphy. He has teamed up with ‘Hulu’ for the show.

Kardashian, 43, portrays a successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles in the legal drama. She has previously worked with Murphy in the last season of "American Horror Story" where she portrayed the role of Siobhan Corbyn. "All’s Fair" marks another collaboration of the duo. The production will reportedly begin by the end of this year and the show is slated to release in the beginning of 2025.

Berry has been a part of projects like "Kidnap", "John Wick 3", "Swordfish", "Gothika" and "X-Men". She is also an Academy Award winner for her performance in "Monster’s Ball".

She will next feature in the ‘Netflix’ project "The Union" alongside Mark Wahlberg. It is slated to release on August 16.

Whereas Close worked in "Hillbilly Elegy", "The Wife", "101 Dalmatians", "Fatal Attraction" and "Air Force One" to name a few.

She has received numerous accolades including Golden Globe awards, Tony awards and Primetime Emmy awards.