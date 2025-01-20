Had no idea what I was stepping into with 'The Secret of the Shiledars': Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajiv Khandelwal, who will be seen in the upcoming series ‘The Secret of the Shiledars’, said that he actually had no idea what he was stepping into.

“Playing a character like Ravi has been an incredible journey for me. It’s a contradiction of sorts that despite knowing what I was stepping into I actually had no idea what I was stepping into. From the moment we started shooting, I knew we might end up creating something magical under the skilled direction of Aditya. And we actually did. With ‘The Secret of the Shiledars’, he has ventured into an entirely new and intriguing genre, showcasing his brilliant creative vision,” he said.

Rajeev’s character Ravi embarks on a quest to uncover hidden secrets and untangle his true identity, but the path is far from straightforward.

Produced by Nitin Vaidya under the banner of ‘Dashami Creations LLP’, with Aditya Sarpotdar as the showrunner and director, the series is based on the acclaimed Marathi novel ‘Pratipashchandra’.

“The show’s unique premise inspired me to push my limits as an actor and working with Sai, Ashish sir and all other cast and crew members made the experience even more rewarding. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve made. Hope they enjoy this joyride as much as we did while creating it,” he added.

‘The Secret of the Shiledars’ will be streaming on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on January 31.