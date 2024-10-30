‘Had fun shooting with Avantika and Naveen’

Following the success of the first season, actress Huma Qureshi is set to return in ‘Mithya: The Darker Chapter’ on ‘Zee5’. This season, her character Juhi, a Hindi professor, has undergone a significant evolution.

“A year has passed since season one, Rhea (Avantika Dassani) has just been released from jail and Juhi is struggling to piece her life back together. Despite her efforts to move on, she finds herself deeply immersed in books. However, things take a turn when she is accused of plagiarism - an echo of what she did to Rhea in the past. Juhi is now faced with the weight of her past actions and the pressure of the present. With everything closing in on her, she feels cornered. It’s a do-or-die situation for Juhi as she confronts the consequences of her choices,” said Huma.

For the ‘Double XL’ actress, shooting with Avantika was fun. “I really loved the cast, especially Avantika and Naveen (Kasturia, who joined this season). They’re such lovely co-stars. It was fun working with them. We were always laughing, cracking jokes and playing games. Our favourite game was ‘21 Questions’,” she said.