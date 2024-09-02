Habib Tanvir’s theatre had the smell of earth: Naseeruddin Shah

On the 100th birth anniversary of Habib Tanvir, one of the most influential playwrights and poets of post-independent India, a three-day festival celebrating his life, work and immense contributions to Indian theatre, literature and art was held at ‘Kolkata Centre for Creativity’.

The festival, titled ‘Dekh Rahe Hain Nayan’, involved a diverse range of events including exhibitions, masterclasses, panel discussions, film screenings, dramatic storytelling, musical performances, book launches and other cultural events showcasing Tanvir’s work and his profound impact on Indian theatre and art.

To celebrate the work and life of the pioneering thespian and playwright, Kolkata saw the presence of stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sudhir Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, MK Raina, Atul Tiwari and several others. Naseeruddin expressed his regret over never having the opportunity to collaborate with Tanvir. “Habib Saab’s theatre had the smell of the earth,” he recalled.