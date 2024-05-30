Guy Ritchie to direct Prime Video series on Sherlock Holmes origin story

New Delhi: ‘Prime Video’ has ordered "Young Sherlock", a thrilling original story of famed detective Sherlock Holmes, to series.

Guy Ritchie, who helmed two films "Sherlock Holmes" and "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" starring Robert Downey Jr in the title role, is set to direct and executive produce the upcoming show.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, known for "The Woman King" and Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare", will play the titular character in "Young Sherlock".

The eight-episode show is inspired by Andy Lane's critically acclaimed book series "Young Sherlock Holmes", a take on the iconic detective created by author Arthur Conan Doyle.

Matthew Parkhill will serve as writer and showrunner on the series from ‘Inspirational Entertainment’ and ‘Motive Pictures’.

"With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes features, ‘Young Sherlock’ will be an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character. At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever," read the synopsis from the streamer.

In "Young Sherlock", the viewers will see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they have never imagined before, said Ritchie.

"We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick and learn how he becomes the genius we all love," the director said in a statement.

"This exciting, new chapter about one of the world's best-known literary characters, will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling. With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking," added Vernon Sanders, head of television, ‘Amazon MGM Studios’.

Simon Kelton, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, conceived the project and packaged it with Ivan Atkinson, then partnered with ‘Motive’, Dhana Gilbert and Marc Resteghini, who developed and brought the series to ‘Amazon MGM Studios’. Gilbert and Resteghini have overall deals with ‘Amazon MGM Studios’.

"Young Sherlock" will premiere exclusively on ‘Prime Video’ in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.