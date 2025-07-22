Guru Dutt’s 100th Birth Anniversary: A grand celebration of his iconic films

This August, a new generation of movie lovers will get a rare chance to witness the magic of the greatest cinematic legend, Guru Dutt, on the big screen. As part of the centenary celebrations of Guru Dutt, ‘Ultra Media & Entertainment Group’, in association with NFDC-NFAI, is proud to present a nationwide theatrical retrospective of his most iconic films, meticulously restored and reintroduced for today’s audiences. From August 8 to August 10, over 250 cinemas across India will screen the newly restored versions of Guru Dutt’s masterpieces, including ‘Pyaasa’, ‘Aar Paar’, ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. 55’ and ‘Baaz’.

This curated event invites cinephiles, film students and new-age viewers to experience the poetic depth, visual brilliance and timeless storytelling of Guru Dutt in 4K clarity. Sushilkumar Agrawal, MD & CEO of ‘Ultra Media & Entertainment Group’, who holds the rights to these films, said, “Guru Dutt’s films are timeless masterpieces that have influenced generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. This initiative is not just a tribute to Guru Dutt’s legacy, but also a significant cultural movement to bridge generations through cinema. We are honoured to present his classics in restored versions so that both devoted fans and new audiences can relive the magic on the big screen.”

Prakash Magdum, Managing Director of NFDC, said, “Restoring Guru Dutt’s films goes far beyond reviving old reels. It’s about safeguarding a priceless legacy that defines the soul of Indian cinema. These films are restored as part of the National Film Heritage Mission, an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, ensuring that Guru Dutt’s timeless vision continues to resonate with audiences, now and for years to come.”

Leading the lineup is ‘Pyaasa’ (1957), often regarded as one of the greatest Indian films ever made. The film portrays a disillusioned poet navigating a materialistic world, featuring soul-stirring music and poetic depth that still resonates today. ‘Aar Paar’ (1954) is a stylish Bombay noir, blending romance, suspense and unforgettable songs into a gripping tale of crime and redemption. ‘Chaudhvin Ka Chand’ (1960), set against the backdrop of Lucknow’s Nawabi culture, is a poignant story of friendship and love, beautifully captured in ‘Technicolour’ with the title song that remains a classic. ‘Mr. & Mrs. 55’ (1955) is a breezy romantic comedy that cleverly critiques modernity and gender roles in post-independence India. Finally, ‘Baaz’ (1953), Guru Dutt’s debut as a director, is a period swashbuckler set during colonial rule, showcasing his flair for dramatic storytelling even in his early years.

Together, these films provide a window into the genius of Guru Dutt, a filmmaker whose work continues to inspire and speak to new generations with its emotional honesty, cinematic elegance and timeless relevance. This centenary retrospective, diligently curated by ‘Ultra Media’, is a tribute to the maestro and promises to be a rare opportunity for cinephiles to revisit the timeless vision and poetic storytelling that made Guru Dutt one of Indian cinema’s greatest legends.