'Guns & Gulaabs' returning for season two on Netflix

Mumbai: Streamer ‘Netflix’ on Thursday announced that crime comedy series "Guns & Gulaabs", created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, will be returning for a second season.

‘Netflix’ shared the news of the show's renewal for the sophomore season through a teaser video which the streamer posted on its social media pages.

"Khali haath nahi, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ ka naya season leke aaye hain. ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ Season 2 is coming only on ‘Netflix’," ‘Netflix’ said.

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah are all returning for the second season.

Set in the 1990s, “Guns & Gulaabs” follows the story of a lovestruck mechanic Paana Tipu (Rao), a reluctant heir to a ruling gang Chhota Ganchi (Gourav), an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos Arjun Verma (Salmaan) and a killer called 4-cut Atmaram (Devaiah).

Rao and Devaiah also shared the announcement video on their ‘Instagram’ pages.

"Aapka itna pyaar paana, Tipu ke liye prem patra se kam nahi tha. Tipu ka jalwa dekhna mat bhoolna! ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ Season 2 is coming only on ‘Netflix’," Rao wrote.

Devaiah posted, "7 janmo jitna pyaar 4 cut atmaram ko dene ke liye bohot bohot shukriya. ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ Season 2 coming soon!"

The show's first season came out on ‘Netflix’ in August this year. It also featured late actor Satish Kaushik in a pivotal role.