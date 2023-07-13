Guneet Monga Kapoor is Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023

Guneet Monga Kapoor was recently appointed as the Breakthrough India Ambassador for 2023 by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). It also announced a deadline extension of application by two weeks with the new deadline now being July 20.

Reacting to the news, Guneet said: “It’s an honour to take on this ambassador role, following in the footsteps of A R Rahman to help raise the profile of emerging talent across the creative industries in India. Having served as an industry supporter and jury member for ‘BAFTA Breakthrough’ in 2022, I can confidently say that the scheme has benefited some outstanding independent Indian talents.”

“I have witnessed careers accelerate with the type of unique platform organisations like BAFTA and ‘Netflix’ can provide and forward to seeing the wealth of applications of homegrown talent this year,” she added.

Now in its third iteration, ‘The BAFTA Breakthrough’ program, supported by ‘Netflix’, aims to identify, support and nurture the next generation of talent in the Indian film, games and television industries.

Tim Hunter, Executive Director of Learning, Inclusion, Policy and Membership at BAFTA, said: “We are delighted to welcome Guneet as the Breakthrough India Ambassador this year. The programme is dedicated to identifying and nurturing new Indian creatives and will surely benefit from her exceptional talent and rich industry expertise as an accomplished producer and filmmaker.”

“BAFTA remains committed to nurturing and creating a diverse and inclusive industry that champions creativity.”