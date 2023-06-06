Guneet Monga Kapoor gets candid about Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Kathal'

Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor shared that her latest film, ‘Kathal’, which stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead, is an effort to speak about the absurdity of our reality.

The film is a satirical comedy about a local politician whose prized jackfruits go missing and a young police officer (played by Sanya) who is adamant about solving this bizarre case to prove herself.

The story is inspired by similar real-life incidents that have happened in the past, like an IAS officer who cut practice sessions at a Delhi stadium short so that he could walk his dog.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, who co-produced the film, said, “When director Yashowardhan Mishra and writer Ashok Mishra approached us with the idea of ‘Kathal’, Achin and I instantly knew this was a project ‘Sikhya Entertainment’ could voice and lead. We made ‘Kathal’ with the hope of speaking about the absurdity of our reality and with the headlines we’re seeing now, it’s all the more validating that sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.”

The ‘Netflix’ movie also stars Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala and Neha Saraf in prominent roles.