Guneet Monga convinced Sanya Malhotra to do 'Pagglait'

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra garnered immense love and appreciation for her performance in ‘Netflix’ film ‘Pagglait’. However, not many know that the actor was underconfident about signing the film and even rejected the offer.

In an interview with a news portal, Sanya revealed that she was not confident about shouldering a film on her own and so she planned to turn down the offer. She even confided in producer Guneet Monga about the same. The Bollywood actor added that she was four years into the industry and felt that it was too soon to do a film like that.

Elaborating further, Malhotra added that Guneet convinced her to do it and now she is glad that she did it. The actor admitted that even though she fell in love with the story, she didn’t have confidence at the same time.

Sanya further added that she gained confidence only when she saw Guneet Monga and Umesh Bist having that confidence and faith in her.

Sanya Malhotra went on to add that producers Guneet and Achin Jain get attached to projects that they truly believe in and she trusts them a lot.

Malhotra is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, ‘Kathal’. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz in key roles. It is slated to release on May 19 on OTT streamer ‘Netflix’.