Gulshan Devaiah calls nepotism a ‘privilege’

Gulshan Devaiah, known for captivating audiences with his thrilling performance in ‘Goliyon ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela’ ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Bad Cop’ and many more, has come a long way since he made his debut in the showbiz industry.

Being an outsider in Bollywood, he shared his experience in making Mumbai his ‘home’ while calling Shah Rukh Khan the best settler of the insider-outsider debate.

Speaking to a top news organisation, Gulshan said, “Nepotism is a privilege. Everybody has the privilege. What was my privilege? I studied in a private school. My parents’ house isn’t running on my money. I am an only child. My mother is sick. So, my parents never said, ‘Don’t go’. What will happen to us? Stay. Who will take care of us? They never said. This is my privilege. Some people have the privilege of having access and knowledge of how this industry works. What are the ways of its business? What is the business model of theatrical releases? They have an understanding of this. No matter how many opportunities you give to someone if the audience doesn’t like you, if your films are not working. There are many people who come from privileged backgrounds who are not successful as actors or directors. There are many people like that. There were a lot of people who came from outside. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest examples. He came from nothing. He is such a big name and one of the biggest stars in the world.”

Talking about his journey in the film industry, he said, “I do the character that I find interesting. I don’t think whether it is a hero’s character or a villain’s character. My most popular film is ‘Hunterrr’. Many of the people who worked with me during the film ‘Hunterrr’ are my friends. We meet once a year. Next year, ‘Hunterrr’ will be completed for 10 years. On this occasion, we want to go to Pune. That’s where the film was shot. The film has given a lot to me in terms of brand value. People often ask me about the sequel of ‘Hunterrr’. I think it won’t work but still has its brand value.”

Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah is receiving praise for his performance in the recent release ‘Ulajh’.