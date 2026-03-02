Gulal & Grooves: 5 songs that make Holi special!

Can you imagine a Holi celebration without dancing to your favourite Bollywood playlist? This Holi, let’s rewind and groove to these festive favourites as we splash colours.

Rang Barse (Silsila)

Nothing can beat this song from ‘Silsila’, sung by Amitabh Bachchan and composed by Shiv-Hari. With Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha dancing to lyrics penned by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, this remains an eternal favourite. Even if you don’t know any other Holi song, you would definitely know this one.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)





Pritam’s composition, ‘Balam Pichkari’, perfectly blends youthful energy with desi elements. This song from the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is a massive hit among youngsters. If you are at any Holi party, you can be sure this song will be on the playlist.

Holi Ke Din Dil Mil Jaate Hain (Sholay)





Just like ‘Sholay’ can never go out of style, neither can the songs from this cult classic. This RD Burman-composed gem, sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, highlights how Holi is a festival of unity.

Do Me A Favour, Let’s Play Holi (Waqt)





Not many may remember this 2005 Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar’s father-son drama and Anu Malik’s composition has certainly stayed popular with Gen Z. Featuring Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, the song is peppy and perfectly blends fun with flirtation. We might love its club-style vibe. Do you?

Holi Khele Raghuveera (Baghban)





Amitabh Bachchan surely has some of the best Holi songs to his credit, like this soulful composition from ‘Baghban’. Along with Udit Narayan’s smooth vocals, the song features Bachchan’s poetry, making it an absolute Holi favourite.