Gul Panag gets candid about the horror genre

Gul Panag, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for her work in the recently released streaming short film ‘The Haunting’, admitted that the genre of horror is yet to reach its true potential in India and that the industry has barely scratched the surface when it comes to the genre.

The actor plays the role of a psychiatrist in the short film, which also stars Erica Fernandes and Prakruti Mishra. The horror short film revolves around a girl named Moushmi, who is possessed by ghosts and accused of killing her closest friend. The film is said to be based on real-life events and directed by Tanveer Bookwala.

Sharing her views on the horror genre, the actor said, “The horror-thriller genre I have two views on - one as an actor and two, as an audience. As an actor, my view is that we haven’t done justice to the horror-thriller genre in India as we haven’t pushed the bar up or someone would say, pushed the envelope, as far as special effects are concerned. We have done one type of horror-thriller genre only, whereas the scope is much larger.”

She also shed light on the international horror niche, factoring in Korean and Japanese horror, which have set benchmarks all over the world.

“Look at what the rest of the world is doing. Koreans are doing well with their horror genre. The Japanese are intense. Of course, Hollywood has long produced incredible horror. So, I think the scope to perform in horror and to be part of films with incredible visual effects is very large. Now, as an audience, I’m terrified of watching horror films personally. As an audience, it just goes to show that if you make brilliant films, the audience will be scared, which is the ultimate goal of a horror film,” she added.

‘The Haunting’ is currently available on ‘Amazon miniTV’.