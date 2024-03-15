Greta Gerwig, Isla Fisher join Noah Baumbach’s next film

Los Angeles: Noah Baumbach’s next directorial has rounded out the cast, with his partner Greta Gerwig as well as actors Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher and Emily Mortimer joining the project.

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Adam Sandler will play lead roles in the film, which will be Baumbach’s fourth project with streaming service ‘Netflix’ after ‘White Noise’, ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ and ‘Marriage Story’.

Besides Clooney and Sandler, actors Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough are also part of the film, which Baumbach will direct from a screenplay he wrote with Mortimer, ‘Netflix’ said in a statement, posted on its official website.

The untitled movie has also added Jamie Demetriou, Lars Eidnger, Grace Edwards, Patsy Ferran, Thaddea Graham, Josh Hamilton, Eve Hewson, Stacy Keach, Nicole Lecky, Louis Partridge, Alba Rohrwacher, Charlie Rowe, Parker Sawyers, Alba Rohrwacher, Kyle Soller and Patrick Wilson.