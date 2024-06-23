‘Great to see everyone returning to hardcore commercial films’

Jeet may be best known for his action roles in films like ‘Sultan’, ‘Boss’, ‘Josh’, ‘Fighter’ and ‘Chengiz’, but his excellent comic timing is also appreciated. In his latest Bengali film, ‘Boomerang’, Jeet’s comedy skills shine once more. After a series of intense action films such as ‘Baazi’, ‘Raavan’, ‘Chengiz’ and ‘Manush’, the sci-fi comedy ‘Boomerang’ is like a breath of fresh air. With Rukmini Maitra as a robot, the film’s humour has won over audiences and Jeet is happy with the positive response. “Filmmaking is risky and ‘Boomerang’ was no different. We love creating unique content and this film allowed us to showcase something new,” he said.

‘Boomerang’ is based on Lokkrishti’s popular play ‘Punaray Ruby Ray’, with Jeet playing the role of scientist Samar Sen. Talking about his comedy timing, Jeet said, “My last few films have been entertaining but primarily focused on the underworld and crime. ‘Boomerang’, however, offers a bright, colourful atmosphere with family entertainment at its core.”

Ever since his ‘Saathi’ days, which recently completed 22 years, Jeet has been a major draw, especially at single-screen theatres. His releases have always felt like celebrations at single-screens like ‘Bijoli’ and ‘Menoka’. As both an actor and now a producer, it pains him to see how single screens, once dominant in the Bengali film industry, are shutting down across the state. “It is unfortunate that the number of single screens is declining. Many have failed to run the show due to lack of infrastructure and maintenance. Improving infrastructure is crucial. Opening multiple small screens with around 100 seats might help. There’s a lot of potential and we need to address the necessary improvements. Meanwhile, the show must go on,” he said.

At a time when other actors in Bengal focused on ‘meaningful cinema’, Jeet stood out as the sole flagbearer of mainstream commercial films. He wasn’t concerned with impressing critics or industry insiders. He believed that mainstream masala films were essential to take the film industry forward. Now, with actors like Dev, Ankush and Yash coming back to doing masala films with ‘Khadaan’, ‘Mirza’ and ‘Mentaaal’ respectively, Jeet is pleased. “Of course, it’s a good sign. I’ve wanted this for a long time. We were all part of the mainstream space and the market was flourishing. But suddenly, everything took a backseat and I don’t know why. It’s great to see everyone returning to this space. The film industry needs commercial films to survive,” said Jeet, who recently shared his son Ronav’s photograph on ‘Instagram’.

Ask him about the possibility of doing a film with Koel Mallick, a pairing that fans have long demanded due to their success as one of the most loved onscreen couples in Bengali cinema, Jeet said, “After ‘Shesh Theke Shuru’ in 2019 (his 50th film as an actor), I haven’t come across a script that required both Koel and me.”