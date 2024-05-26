Grateful to have 'Munjya' in my filmography: Sharvari

New Delhi: Sharvari, known for ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and ‘The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye’, said that being part of the upcoming horror comedy ‘Munjya’ is a ‘huge validation’ for her craft.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s ‘Maddock Films’, ‘Munjya’ is set in the same universe as the banner’s earlier horror comedies ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’.

The film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for the Marathi films ‘Mauli’ and ‘Zombivli’. It will hit the screens on June 7.

Sharvari said that she is fortunate to have been chosen to be a part of this franchise by Vijan.

“For him to have believed in me is a huge validation of my craft. I’m extremely proud of ‘Munjya’ and I’m grateful to have this film in my filmography. The horror-verse has huge stars in our industry and I’m honoured to be a part of this universe. I wish Munjya’s world meets the worlds of ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’ in due course of time. I’m secretly praying for that to happen soon,” the actor said in a statement.

She added, “Without giving out too much, I would like to say that I’m a big surprise factor in the film which will be revealed by the makers in due course of time. I’m hoping I shock and awe people and win their hearts with this film.”

‘Munjya’ also stars Abhay Verma of ‘The Family Man’ fame, Mona Singh and Sathyaraj. A ‘Maddock Films Production’, ‘Munjya’ is produced by Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Sharvari will also be seen in the action drama ‘Vedaa’, which releases in July.