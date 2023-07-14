Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor will now be seen in two diversely different projects: ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’ and the OTT show ‘Mandala Murders’.

She said that it will give her the space to experiment with two very ‘different interesting genres’.

“There are two back-to-back acting pieces that I’m headlining: ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’ and ‘Mandala Murders’. My attempt in films has always been to showcase diversity in performances first. These two projects give me the space to experiment with two very different and interesting genres,” she said.

The ‘Bellbottom’ star added, “It’s at the end a leap - one being a thriller which allows room for action and the other being a complete light drama/slice of life movie in a small-time frame. I’m hugely excited and looking forward to these films being presented soon.”

“I’m also grateful to be working with good talents behind the camera that help me find a better footing for my performance,” she further shared.