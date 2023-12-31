This year was great for Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee. On Sunday, he shared a video of his ‘Unforgettable Memories’ of 2023.

Manoj took to ‘Instagram’ and wrote, “Grateful for every moment, challenge and triumph this year has brought. Thank you, everyone. Unforgettable memories of 2023. Happy New Year.”

In the video, he dropped a few glimpses from his recent release, ‘Joram’. The clip also included glimpses from the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, where he won the ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Web Original Film (Male)’ awards for the judicial drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’.

Manoj wore a white jacket that he teamed up with black pants for the award day. The video also included his visits to different colleges while he was promoting his films.

The actor gave a sneak peek into the shots of his upcoming projects at the end of the video.

In the upcoming year, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in the crime series ‘Killer Soup’. It also stars Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead role. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the ‘Netflix’ series boasts a stellar cast including Manoj, Konkona, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

‘Killer Soup’ is all set to stream from the OTT platform ‘Netflix’ on January 11.

The ‘Family Man’ star will also be seen in ‘Silence 2’ alongside actors Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh. In the show, the incomparable Manoj returns to the role of ACP Avinash.

The ‘Joram’ actor also has ‘Bhaiyaaji’ in his pipeline.