Gérard Depardieu didn’t appear in a French court for his trial due to health issues

French actor Gérard Depardieu, who is facing trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, didn’t appear before a criminal court in Paris on Monday due to health reasons, his lawyer said.

Depardieu, who previously has denied any wrongdoing, is accused of using “violence, coercion, surprise or threat” in the alleged assault, which prosecutors said took place on the set of “Les Volets verts” (‘The Green Shutters’).

Lawyer Jérémie Assous said doctors said that the actor's health doesn't allow him to appear for the opening of the trial on Monday.

Depardieu "is deeply affected and unfortunately, his doctors don't allow him to appear at the hearing,” Assous told ‘France Info’ radio.

Assous said he would ask the court for the postponement of the trial because his client “wishes to come, wants to express himself.”

Prosecutors said that in both cases, victims reported that the 75-year-old actor trapped them between his legs and groped their buttocks, genitals, chest and breasts over their clothes.

The trial was scheduled as France continues to reckon with sexual violence in the wake of the #MeToo movement that struggled to find traction, especially in the cinema industry.