Grand Period Film 'RRR' Gets A Golden Globe Nomination

BY Agencies12 Dec 2022 3:50 PM GMT
After scandal and boycott plunged the 'Hollywood Foreign Press Association' into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards announced nominations on December 12.

Golden Globes is a major name in the award spectrum and is often touted to be the trendsetters for major winners.

The complete list of 2023 'Golden Globe Awards' nominations is as follows:

Best Motion Picture, Drama: 'Avatar: The Way of Water'; 'Elvis'; 'The Fabelmans'; 'Tár'; 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Austin Butler (Elvis); Brendan Fraser (The Whale); Hugh Jackman (The Son); Bill Nighy (Living); Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cate Blanchett (Tár); Olivia Colman (Empire of Light); Viola Davis (The Woman King); Ana de Armas (Blonde); Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: 'Babylon'; 'The Banshees of Inisherin; 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'; 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'; 'Triangle of Sadness'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Diego Calva (Babylon); Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery); Adam Driver (White Noise); Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin); Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris); Margot Robbie (Babylon); Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu); Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande); Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin); Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin); Brad Pitt (Babylon); Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever); Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin); Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness); Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Director, Motion Picture: James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water); Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Baz Luhrmann (Elvis); Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin); Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Todd Field (Tár); Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin); Sarah Polley (Women Talking); Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)

Best Picture, Non-English Language: 'All Quiet on the Western Front'; 'Argentina, 1985'; 'Close'; 'Decision to Leave'; 'RRR'

Motion picture - animated; Best Score - Motion Picture: Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin); Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio); Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking); Justin Hurwitz (Babylon); John Williams (The Fabelmans)

Original song - motion picture; Best Television Series, Drama: 'Better Call Saul'; 'The Crown'; 'House of the Dragon'; 'Ozark'; 'Severance'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Jeff Bridges (The Old Man); Kevin Costner (Yellowstone); Diego Luna (Andor); Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul); Adam Scott (Severance)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon); Laura Linney (Ozark); Imelda Staunton (The Crown); Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily); Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actor - Television Series: John Lithgow (The Old Man); Jonathan Pryce (The Crown); John Turturro (Severance); Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary); Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress - Television Series: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown); Hannah Einbinder (Hacks); Julia Garner (Ozark); Janelle James (Abbott Elementary); Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Musical/Comedy Series: 'Abbott Elementary'; 'The Bear'; 'Hacks'; 'Only Murders in the Building'; 'Wednesday'

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series: Donald Glover (Atlanta); Bill Hader (Barry); Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building); Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building); Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary); Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant); Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building); Jenna Ortega (Wednesday); Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: 'Black Bird'; 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'; 'The Dropout'; 'Pam & Tommy'; 'The White Lotus'

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Taron Egerton (Black Bird); Colin Firth (The Staircase); Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven); Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story); Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy); Julia Garner (Inventing Anna); Lily James (Pam & Tommy); Julia Roberts (Gaslit); Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: F Murray Abraham (The White Lotus); Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient); Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird); Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story); Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus); Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble); Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven); Niecy Nash (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story); Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

'2023 Golden Globe Awards' will take place on January 10, 2023, in the US. The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Agencies

Agencies


