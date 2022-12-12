Grand Period Film 'RRR' Gets A Golden Globe Nomination

After scandal and boycott plunged the 'Hollywood Foreign Press Association' into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards announced nominations on December 12.

Golden Globes is a major name in the award spectrum and is often touted to be the trendsetters for major winners.

The complete list of 2023 'Golden Globe Awards' nominations is as follows:

Best Motion Picture, Drama: 'Avatar: The Way of Water'; 'Elvis'; 'The Fabelmans'; 'Tár'; 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama: Austin Butler (Elvis); Brendan Fraser (The Whale); Hugh Jackman (The Son); Bill Nighy (Living); Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Cate Blanchett (Tár); Olivia Colman (Empire of Light); Viola Davis (The Woman King); Ana de Armas (Blonde); Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy: 'Babylon'; 'The Banshees of Inisherin; 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'; 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'; 'Triangle of Sadness'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Diego Calva (Babylon); Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery); Adam Driver (White Noise); Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin); Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris); Margot Robbie (Babylon); Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu); Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande); Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin); Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin); Brad Pitt (Babylon); Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever); Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin); Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness); Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Director, Motion Picture: James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water); Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Baz Luhrmann (Elvis); Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin); Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture: Todd Field (Tár); Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin); Sarah Polley (Women Talking); Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)

Best Picture, Non-English Language: 'All Quiet on the Western Front'; 'Argentina, 1985'; 'Close'; 'Decision to Leave'; 'RRR'

Motion picture - animated; Best Score - Motion Picture: Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin); Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio); Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking); Justin Hurwitz (Babylon); John Williams (The Fabelmans)

Original song - motion picture; Best Television Series, Drama: 'Better Call Saul'; 'The Crown'; 'House of the Dragon'; 'Ozark'; 'Severance'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Jeff Bridges (The Old Man); Kevin Costner (Yellowstone); Diego Luna (Andor); Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul); Adam Scott (Severance)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon); Laura Linney (Ozark); Imelda Staunton (The Crown); Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily); Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actor - Television Series: John Lithgow (The Old Man); Jonathan Pryce (The Crown); John Turturro (Severance); Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary); Henry Winkler (Barry)

Best Supporting Actress - Television Series: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown); Hannah Einbinder (Hacks); Julia Garner (Ozark); Janelle James (Abbott Elementary); Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Best Musical/Comedy Series: 'Abbott Elementary'; 'The Bear'; 'Hacks'; 'Only Murders in the Building'; 'Wednesday'

Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series: Donald Glover (Atlanta); Bill Hader (Barry); Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building); Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building); Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary); Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant); Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building); Jenna Ortega (Wednesday); Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: 'Black Bird'; 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'; 'The Dropout'; 'Pam & Tommy'; 'The White Lotus'

Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Taron Egerton (Black Bird); Colin Firth (The Staircase); Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven); Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story); Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Actress - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy); Julia Garner (Inventing Anna); Lily James (Pam & Tommy); Julia Roberts (Gaslit); Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: F Murray Abraham (The White Lotus); Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient); Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird); Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story); Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus); Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble); Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven); Niecy Nash (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story); Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

'2023 Golden Globe Awards' will take place on January 10, 2023, in the US. The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.